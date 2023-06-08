GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

