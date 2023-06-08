GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 706 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 541.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPHY opened at $44.08 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.