GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 299,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. 173,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,659. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

