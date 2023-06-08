GeoWealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $442.77. 403,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,001. The company has a market capitalization of $420.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

