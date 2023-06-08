GeoWealth Management LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $54.99 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.