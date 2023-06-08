GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 25,673 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,673 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,303,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after buying an additional 359,989 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $968.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

