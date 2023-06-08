GeoWealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 409,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 391,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,692,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,576,000.

QYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 336,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,060. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

