GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.56 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.20 on Thursday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.