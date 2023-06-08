Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns Sells 17,382 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 809,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

