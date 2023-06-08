Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

GKOS stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,515 shares of company stock valued at $932,920 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Glaukos by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $3,237,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

