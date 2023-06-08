Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.33

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.51. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 371,372 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

