Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Miles Staude Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Miles Staude bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,350.00 ($7,516.56).

Miles Staude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Value Fund alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Miles Staude bought 7,200 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$8,316.00 ($5,507.28).

Global Value Fund Stock Performance

Global Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 14th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Global Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

About Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.