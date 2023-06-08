Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.68

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $26.84. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 272,024 shares trading hands.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -155.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

