Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $12.94. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 32,679 shares traded.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $201.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,692,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,506,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 463,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

