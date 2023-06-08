Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 4,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the information technology sector. The index includes A shares. CHIK was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

