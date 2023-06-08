Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Trading Up 2.8%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 9,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.
Gores Guggenheim Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.
Gores Guggenheim Company Profile
Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gores Guggenheim (GGPIU)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.