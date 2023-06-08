Graham Burns Acquires 100,000 Shares of EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Rating) insider Graham Burns purchased 100,000 shares of EVZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,500.00 ($10,264.90).
EVZ Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.
EVZ Company Profile
