Graham Burns Acquires 100,000 Shares of EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Rating) insider Graham Burns purchased 100,000 shares of EVZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,500.00 ($10,264.90).

EVZ Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Get EVZ alerts:

EVZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel.

Receive News & Ratings for EVZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.