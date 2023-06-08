Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 48,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 26,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -241.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,367,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

