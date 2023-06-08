Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 625

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 625 ($7.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.50.
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
GPEAF remained flat at $5.95 during trading on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
