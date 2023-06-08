Grin (GRIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $455,854.14

Grin (GRIN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $455,854.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,610.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00333223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00543077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00063908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00421320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

