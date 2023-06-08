Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,066,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 684,545 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $12.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

