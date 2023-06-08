Guild of Guardians Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and $581,853.78 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

