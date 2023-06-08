Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 19,446 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,469. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -257.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

