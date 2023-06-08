Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 9,653 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,893,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after buying an additional 427,438 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.74. 122,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.47 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

