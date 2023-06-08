Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,349 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fluor by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 505,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Fluor’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

