Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $805.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $713.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

