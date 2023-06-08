Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 27,417 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 1.1% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 348,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,474. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

