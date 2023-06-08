Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,543 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 577,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,133. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

