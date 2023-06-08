Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Down 1%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.02. 5,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

