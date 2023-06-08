Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham Sells 23,600 Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £40,356 ($50,169.07).

Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £192,340 ($239,109.90).

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

Shares of Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,440.00 and a beta of 0.14. Helios Underwriting plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Helios Underwriting Dividend Announcement

About Helios Underwriting

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Helios Underwriting’s payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

