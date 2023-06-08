Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Acquires A$46,000.00 in Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Bevan Tarratt acquired 2,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($30,463.58).
Bevan Tarratt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Bevan Tarratt purchased 5,045,455 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$136,227.29 ($90,216.75).
- On Friday, June 2nd, Bevan Tarratt acquired 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($8,940.40).
