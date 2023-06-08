HC Wainwright Boosts Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target to $50.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -2.08.

Insider Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,980 shares of company stock valued at $262,497. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 626.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 193,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

