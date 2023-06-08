Head to Head Survey: Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $397.73 million 0.21 -$47.72 million N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 1.30 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Freightos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Freightos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Summary

Freightos beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is engaged in the provision of logistics services. It operates a network of leased service centers and third-party pickup and delivery agents across the United States. The company was founded in February 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

