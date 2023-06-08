Headinvest LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.27. The company had a trading volume of 404,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,891. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

