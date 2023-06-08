Headinvest LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

