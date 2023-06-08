Headinvest LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.