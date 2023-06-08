Headinvest LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.98. 1,648,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,230. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

