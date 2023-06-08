Headinvest LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,031,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,690. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

