Headinvest LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.94. 379,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,472. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

