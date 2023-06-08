Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Benjamin Landry Sells 1,078 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $12,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,352.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 329,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,916. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

