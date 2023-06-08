Hermez Network Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00018226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $177.02 million and $177,244.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00023534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,582.93 or 0.99991216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83728812 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $169,171.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

