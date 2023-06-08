Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 4.2%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.22. 84,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 344,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSAI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $890,000.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

