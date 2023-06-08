Hive (HIVE) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.59 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Hive has a market cap of $165.50 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 499,367,777 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

