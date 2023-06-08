Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $509.35 and last traded at $510.15. 313,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 973,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.77.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

