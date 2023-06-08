ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Trading Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 646,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Trading Down 5.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29.
About ICC Labs
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
