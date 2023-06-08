IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $77,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of IDXX traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,491. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.