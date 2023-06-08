iExec RLC Market Capitalization Achieves $100.37 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00005230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $100.37 million and $27.12 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00023597 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.14 or 1.00000218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.34668321 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,249,582.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

