iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading 10.1% Higher

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.50. 726,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 961,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barrington Research lowered iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,410.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,028 shares of company stock valued at $309,241. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth $231,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth $7,571,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 750.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

