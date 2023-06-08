IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Trading Down 5.6%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 396,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,623,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

IMAC Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.04.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 131.06% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMAC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,174,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.30% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

