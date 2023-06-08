Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Up 3.8%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

About Immune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and MedTech products. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.